PM Modi to leave for Austria shortly after concluding ‘successful’ trip to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Russia will embark on his next stop to Austria shorty. After reaching capital Vienna he will meet the Austrain Chancellor Karl Nehammer. PM Modi's state visit to Austria marks the first by any Indian prime minister in last 40 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi visited Central European nation. While emphasising to bolster the bilateral relations between both the countries, PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer will also discuss for new avenues for cooperation.

Earlier on July 7, Chancellor of Austria took to X and wrote, “This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India.”