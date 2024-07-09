Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi to leave for Austria shortly after concluding ‘successful’ trip to Russia

PM Modi to leave for Austria shortly after concluding ‘successful’ trip to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon reach Vienna for on his state visit to the European country. He concluded his state visit in Russia where he was honoured with the highest civilian award Order of St Andrew the Apostle by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Vienna, (Austria) Published on: July 09, 2024 19:58 IST
PM Modi visit to Austria
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Russia will embark on his next stop to Austria shorty. After reaching capital Vienna he will meet the Austrain Chancellor Karl Nehammer. PM Modi's state visit to Austria marks the first by any Indian prime minister in last 40 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi visited Central European nation. While emphasising to bolster the bilateral relations between both the countries, PM Modi and  Chancellor Nehammer will also discuss for new avenues for cooperation. 

Earlier on July 7, Chancellor of Austria took to X and wrote, “This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India.”

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement