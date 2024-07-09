'No solution on battlefield to the conflict': PM Modi tells President Putin amid attacks on Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again made a sharp criticism of the current situation in Ukraine in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said, "There is no solution on the battlefield to the conflict and that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward". During the bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised India is ready to cooperate in order to restore peace. According to PM Modi, his "friend" Putin also had the same sentiment when he had a separate dialogue with the President during dinner.

"For the restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all ways...I assure you and the world community that India is in favour of peace. Listening to my friend Putin talk about peace yesterday, gives me hope. I would like to say to my media friends - Possible," he said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

