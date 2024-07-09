WATCH LIVE: PM Modi holds meeting with Putin, says, 'innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's with President Putin in Moscow

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a joint meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Indian leader emphasised the terrorism and said India has been facing brutality for the past 40 years. "In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. We have been facing for 40 years, how horrible and disgusting terrorism is. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism," said PM Modi.

"Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this," he told Putin.

