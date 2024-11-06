Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
PM Modi dials 'friend' Trump after historic victory, US President-elect says 'whole world loves you'

It is told by Trump that PM Modi and India are considered by him as true friends, with it being noted that the Indian PM was one of the first world leaders spoken to by him after his victory, according to sources.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 22:50 IST
Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory. "Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," PM Modi wrote.

During the conversation, both leaders affirmed to work together for World Peace. According to the sources, Trump told PM Modi he considers him and India a true friend and added he was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after victory. "President Trump says the whole world loves PM Modi. Adds that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man," added the source.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

