PM Modi dials 'friend' Trump after historic victory, US President-elect says 'whole world loves you'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory. "Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," PM Modi wrote.

During the conversation, both leaders affirmed to work together for World Peace. According to the sources, Trump told PM Modi he considers him and India a true friend and added he was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after victory. "President Trump says the whole world loves PM Modi. Adds that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man," added the source.

