'India ready to provide any support required for dialogue in Russia-Ukraine war': PM Modi in Austria | VIDEO

Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss ways to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership. During a joint press briefing, PM Modi appreciated Austria's grand welcome on his arrival. He hailed the diplomatic relations between the two nations that have completed 75 years this year. During the briefing, PM Modi again reiterated his sharp stance against Russia on the Ukraine issue, however, he said that New Delhi is ready to provide any support required for the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I have told earlier also, this is not the time for war, we won't be able to find solutions to problems in the Warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasise dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," he said.

PM Modi arrived here from Moscow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. Notably, PM Modi's critical remarks against Putin came on Tuesday also when he said: "Whether it is war, conflict or a terrorist attack, any person who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives," Modi said. "But even in that, when innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and that pain is very terrifying." However, he underscored that India is ready to cooperate in order to restore peace.

"PM Modi is not claiming to be a mediator": Russia

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said President Putin and PM Modi constructively discussed the topic of Ukraine, with the Indian leader not claiming the role of a mediator. "Modi is not claiming to be a mediator," Peskov said after the Russia-India bilateral talks, when asked what Russia thinks about the Indian prime minister’s potential mediation on Ukraine. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Modi also suggests settlement proposals. “Everyone discusses peace, everyone wants peace and we want peace too, and we want our security to be ensured. That is why we exchange views,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

