PM Modi gets invitation from Pakistan to attend SCO Summit amid strained relations between two nations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Pakistan for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which is scheduled for October this year. According to multiple media reports, Islamabad is set to host the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15-16 as it currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the council.

It is improbable that Modi will visit Islamabad, though it is still uncertain whether he will appoint a minister to represent India, as has happened before. Although PM Modi typically attends heads of state summits, he missed the recent one in Kazakhstan due to a scheduling conflict with a parliamentary session in early July.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.