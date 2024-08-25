Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi gets invitation from Pakistan to attend SCO Summit amid strained relations between two nations

PM Modi gets invitation from Pakistan to attend SCO Summit amid strained relations between two nations

Pakistan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), to the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting scheduled for October this year.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2024 15:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Pakistan for the upcoming  Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which is scheduled for October this year. According to multiple media reports, Islamabad is set to host the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15-16 as it currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the council. 

It is improbable that Modi will visit Islamabad, though it is still uncertain whether he will appoint a minister to represent India, as has happened before. Although PM Modi typically attends heads of state summits, he missed the recent one in Kazakhstan due to a scheduling conflict with a parliamentary session in early July.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement