Indian Army's tactical drone lands in Pakistan after losing control due to technical glitch

The incident took place on Friday morning during a training mission. The Indian Army contacted the Pakistan military about the incident.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 19:12 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A tactical drone of the Indian Army landed in Pakistan after losing control due to "technical malfunction", the Indian Army said on Friday (August 23). The Mini UAV was on a training mision when the incident happened, and the Army informed the Pakistan military about the occurrence and asked them to return the UAV.

"At 9.25 am, a Mini UAV on a training mission well within the Indian Territory lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali Sector. As per media inputs, Pak troops have recovered the same. A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV," Indian Army said.

Pakistani drone recovered in Rajasthan

Earlier on August 10, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet containing 3 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 15 crore, near a village along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said.

The drone apparently got discharged or faced technical default, foiling the smuggling bid, the police said. Anupgarh SHO Anil Kumar said when Kaluram Nayak, a resident of village 30APD, went to his field, he saw a drone. The farmer informed the BSF jawans about this.

The BSF jawans found heroin from a yellow packet along with the drone and they informed the local police about this, he said.

