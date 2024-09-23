'Success of humanity lies in collective strength, not in battlefield': PM Modi's strong message at UN

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Prime Minister’s address at the ‘Summit of the Future’ (September 23, 2024)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the "Summit of the Future" at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. Speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly session, PM Modi said, "Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance."

In his five-minute speech at the UN, he urged countries to prioritise "humanity" and adopt a human-centric approach to ensure sustainable development.

"Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of the humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share this experience of success with Global South," he added.

"Terrorism remains a serious threat to global peace; areas such as cyber, maritime & space are emerging as new theatres of conflict," he noted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a ‘once in a generation UN Summit’. ‘Summit of the Future’ is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025. A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest, on the sidelines of the Summit.

Earlier on Thursday, during a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said "India is expected to pitch for "inclusive and equitable sustainable development" during the prime minister's participation in the "Summit of the Future" at the UN General Assembly.

Referring to India hosting the third Voice of Global South Summit virtually on August 17, the foreign secretary indicated that many of the concerns raised during the deliberations would find a voice at the UN summit. "I would imagine that many of the concerns raised at the summit will also find a voice at the Summit of the Future," he said.

Calls for ‘vision, courage, solidarity'

In order to achieve the summit’s goals, the UN chief is calling on Member States to “act swiftly, with vision, courage, solidarity and a spirit of compromise” in order to get the three draft agreements “over the finish line”.

He praised the UN as a unique platform to convene key stakeholders, especially in times of global upheaval. The need to address the changing nature of warfare, to manage the risks of new technologies and to recognise the ongoing climate crisis as a “threat multiplier of insecurity” was also brought to the forefront.

“I appeal to all governments to make sure they are as ambitious as possible to restore the hope and trust we need in order to address the dramatic challenges of our time with a new global consensus,” he urged.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli in New York | WATCH