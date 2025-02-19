India slams Pakistan at UNSC over Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'global epicenter of terrorism' At the UN Security Council, India strongly rebuked Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue, calling it the "global epicenter of terrorism." Indian envoy Parvathaneni Harish accused Pakistan of harbouring UN-listed terrorist groups and engaging in cross-border terrorism.

India strongly rebutted Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday, calling the country the "global epicenter of terrorism." New Delhi's permanent representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, dismissed Pakistan's claims, asserting that Islamabad harbors over 20 UN-designated terrorist entities and continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

Addressing the UNSC debate on 'Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance,' under the chair of China, Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar accused Jammu and Kashmir of being an "open wound" and a menace to international peace.

“For almost eight decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have confronted brutal foreign occupation and been denied their right to self-determination, as prescribed by multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” Dar claimed.

India's stinging rebuttal

Denying Pakistan's remarks, Ambassador Harish said it was ironic for Pakistan to discuss combating terrorism when it had a history of sponsoring and harboring terror outfits.

"Pakistan is a global epicenter of terrorism, harboring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism. It is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism," Harish asserted.

He drew attention to the fact that India had been the victim of terrorism by Pakistan-based outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), among others.

Harish also called upon Pakistan to stop wasting the time of the UNSC with "misinformation and disinformation," insisting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan's presence in the region is an "illegal occupation."

Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir vs. Pakistan

Pointing to the assembly elections last year in Jammu and Kashmir, Harish highlighted that citizens of the region actively engaged with the democratic process, demonstrating their devotion to self-governance.

"The choice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan," he stated.

The exchange goes to highlight continued India-Pakistan tensions at world platforms, where New Delhi still rebuffs Pakistan's assertions in Kashmir.