India-Pakistan conflict: China issues big statement, says it will continue to stand with Islamabad

Beijing:

At this critical time of India-Pakistan conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday issued a statement and said his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation.

He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan's All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and iron-clad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence, the Foreign Office said.

Separately, Dar also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Dar also spoke with Foreign Minister of Turky Hakan Fidan and apprised him of the current situation in the region. The ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.