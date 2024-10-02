India issues travel advisory for Iran, asks to avoid non-essential trips, contact Embassy in case of emergency

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel-Iran War

New Delhi: Amid a war-like situation in Iran, India on Wednesday, issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against non-essential trips to Tehran. The latest development came nearly 12 hours after Tehran launched a salvo of missiles against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran's missile attack on Israel failed and vowed retaliation, at the start of a security meeting in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night (October 1). "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," he said. "The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the assault was in retaliation for recent Israeli killings of militant leaders and aggression in Lebanon and Gaza. Its forces used hypersonic Fattah missiles for the first time, and 90% of its missiles successfully hit their targets in Israel, the Revolutionary Guards said.

No injuries were reported in Israel, but one man was killed in the occupied West Bank, authorities there said.

Why did Iran launch missiles toward Israel?

Israel’s military said it identified 180 missiles launched from Iran shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sirens blared across the country, and Israelis were ordered to stay in protected areas. An Israeli security official said that in cooperation with the United States, the Israeli Air Force intercepted many of the missiles, though there were some direct hits damaging buildings and igniting some fires.

US and British officials later said approximately 200 missiles had been launched by Iran.

Iran said the missiles were in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a “first wave,” without elaborating.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Israel, Jordan and Iraq close airspace as Iran launches barrage of missiles in major escalation