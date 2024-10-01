Israel, Jordan and Iraq close airspace as Iran launches barrage of missiles in major escalation of tensions

Follow us on Image Source : AP Middle East tensions

Israel closed its airspace following massive missile attack from Iran on Tuesday evening (October 1) as tensions soared in the Middle East, further raising fears of an all-out war, according to the Airports Authority, Times of Israel reported. All flights arriving and departing from Ben Gurion Airport are suspended. Flights were redirected to alternative destinations outside of Israel, the daily reported.

Neighbouring Jordan and Iraq also announced that their airspace was temporarily closed.

Reuters reporters say they witnessed several interceptions in Jordanian airspace.

Iran attacks Israel

The Israeli Army on Tuesday said Iran has fired missiles on Israel, hours after the US warned of an 'imminent attack' days after a series of attacks by Israel that killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and senior leadership of Hezbollah militant group, including its head Hassan Nasrallah.

Residents were ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters before the arrival of Iranian missiles. Israeli military spokesman said very few injuries after the Iranian missile strike and that the public can exit bomb shelters.

Israel's Air Forces have claimed to have shot down several of the missiles fired by Tehran as it marked yet another escalation of the conflict in the region that raised the prospects of an all-out war. The orders to shelter in place were sent to Israelis' mobile phones and announced on national television. TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel.

Iran issues statement after attacking Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Lebanon chief Hassan Nasrallah and other key members of the Iran-backed proxies in the Middle East. They further warned that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous", according to Iranian media.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave the order to launch missiles at Israel, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that Tehran "is fully ready for any retaliation".