India issues security advisory, shares helpline numbers for its nationals in Qatar, Turkey and Syria

New Delhi:

India on Monday issued an advisory for its citizens in Qatar, Turkey and Syria to "remain vigilant" in view of the current regional security situation and flight disruptions and stay in touch with the respective embassies and consulates for assistance following the Israel-US strike on Iran. In its advisory, the Embassy stated, "In view of the prevailing security situation, all Indian nationals residing in Qatar are requested to note that regular consular services at the Embassy of India, Doha will remain closed on 2nd March 2026."

In its advisory, the Embassy said regular consular services at the Embassy of India, Doha, would remain closed on 2 March 2026 due to the prevailing security situation. However, emergency services for passport, visa, attestation and labour issues will continue to be available.

24/7 Helpline (Qatar): +974-55647502

Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in

Citizens were also advised to follow official embassy accounts on Facebook and X for updates.

Advisory for Indian Nationals in Turkey

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul issued an advisory after flights were cancelled or diverted at Istanbul Grand Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The mission stated it is closely monitoring the situation, is in constant communication with airlines and affected Indian passengers, and urged citizens to follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.

Emergency Helpline (Turkey): +90 541 238 5632

Emails: admn.istanbul@mea.gov.in | protocol.istanbul@mea.gov.in

Advisory for Indian Nationals in Syria

In a separate advisory, the Embassy of India in Damascus cautioned Indian nationals in Syria to stay alert given the “current regional situation.”

Indian citizens in Syria were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines and advisories issued by both the Embassy and Syrian authorities.

Emergency Contact (Syria): +963-993385973

Email: cons.damascus@mea.gov.in

Website: https://coidamascus.gov.in