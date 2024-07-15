India hands over first tranche of $2.5 million for Palestinian refugees amid Israel-Hamas War

Follow us on Image Source : AP Aftermath of Israeli forces attack on Gaza

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, India on Monday released the first tranche of USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), fulfilling its annual commitment of 5 million US dollars for the year 2024-25. UNRWA, functional since 1950, carries out direct relief and works programmes for registered Palestinian refugees. It is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.