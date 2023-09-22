India, other G4 nations call for expansion of UNSC, stress urgent reform to address global challenges

Follow us on Image Source : SANJAY VERMA/X Foreign Ministers of G4 countries in New York

The Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries- India, Brazil, Germany and Japan - met on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed negotiations for the reform of the UN Security Council. They agreed that multilateralism is under significant strain due to multiple crises.

In a ministerial joint statement, the ministers agreed that UN Security Council’s inability to effectively and timely address contemporary global challenges reinforces the urgent need for its comprehensive reform, in order to better reflect global challenges. They also said that UNSC expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories is essential to make the body more representative and efficient.

"Noting a record number of Member States that explicitly acknowledged the need for reform of the UN Security Council, the Ministers emphasized the renewed momentum to advance the discussions on this critical and urgent issue," read the statement.

Furthermore, the G4 ministers also agreed upon enhancing the role and participation of developing countries in the Security Council, underlining the historical injustice with regard to representation in the UNSC. They focused on the importance of the Central African Position (CAP), Latin America and the Caribbean in the global body.

The G4 Ministers reiterated their support for each other’s candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council, which they aimed to achieve through an open, transparent and democratic process. These efforts are part of enhancing the role and participation of G4 countries to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The ministers also voiced strong concern over the persistent absence of meaningful progress on Security Council reform in the Intergovernmental Negotiations framework (IGN). "..The Ministers noted the Co-Chair’s proposal for a structured dialogue on individual models proposed by States and Groups and encourage renewed efforts by the PGA and the Co-Chairs to commence text-based negotiations without any further delay in the IGN," they said in the joint statement.

The countries also asserted the importance of forthcoming milestone events, such as the Summit of the Future in 2024 and the UN 80th anniversary in 2025, for decisive progress and tangible results on Security Council reform.

"The Ministers stressed that the future of international governance structures rest on their capacity to adapt and remain fit for purpose. The longer it takes to reform the UN Security Council, the more its effectiveness will be called into question," the statement added.

India highlights ineffectiveness of UNSC in Russia-Ukraine conflict

India on Thursday called on the international community to question why the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been rendered "completely ineffective" in coming up with a resolution for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that has spanned close to 19 months.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), addressed the UNSC open debate on ‘Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine' on Thursday.

Presenting two critical questions for the international community to ponder over, Verma said, "One, are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable? And if not, why is it that the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, this very UN Security Council, mandated to primarily maintain international peace and security, rendered completely ineffective to the resolution of the ongoing conflict?"

