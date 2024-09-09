Jaishankar meets with Qatari PM, his counterparts from Gulf countries; energy, investment on top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR/X S Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Riyadh

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf countries during which he reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen them. Jaishankar arrived in the Saudi capital Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting.

The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

On Monday, Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who also holds the portfolio of the foreign minister. "Began the day with a good meeting with (the) PM & FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed taking India-Qatar bilateral ties forward. Appreciated his insights and assessments on regional developments," the minister said in a post on X.

EAM meets his Saudi counterpart

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the "progress" in the bilateral relations. "Delighted to meet FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia today in Riyadh. Took stock of the progress in our bilateral relationship and shared perspectives on global and regional issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he said in another post on X.

Jaishankar held a "warm meeting" with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in Riyadh during which they focused on further strengthening of bilateral Strategic Partnership.

He also met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. "Pleased to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain. Appreciate his positive evaluation of our relationship and the contribution of the Indian Community in Bahrain. Agreed on an early meeting of our Joint Commission," he said in another post on X.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. "Good to meet again Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. Recalled our productive meeting recently in Kuwait. Discussed taking forward India-Kuwait bilateral ties through an early meeting of our Joint Commission," he said.

Why is Jaishankar's visit crucial?

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Saturday said India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, including in areas of trade and investment, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. "The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million," it said in a statement.

From Riyadh, Jaishankar will travel to Germany where he will meet the German Foreign Minister as well as the leadership and other Ministers from the German government to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. This will be his third bilateral visit to Berlin. On the third and final leg of his trip, Jaishankar will visit Geneva from September 12 to 13.

