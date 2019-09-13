Friday, September 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies.

PTI PTI
Washington Published on: September 13, 2019 6:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

India's economic growth 'much weaker' than expected: IMF 

India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

However, India will still be the fastest growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.

"We will have a fresh set of numbers coming up but the recent economic growth in India is much weaker than expected, mainly due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

The risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, he added. Responding to a question on the recent GDP figures of India, Rice said the IMF will monitor the economic situation in India. "We will update that assessment in the upcoming world economic outlook," he said.

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUS Elections 2020: Democratic debate live; top contenders finally on same stage