Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. India-China LAC Face-off LIVE: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan valley, Army given emergency powers
Live now

India-China LAC Face-off LIVE: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan valley, Army given emergency powers

20 Indian soldiers of 16 Bihar Regiment were killed and several others injured in the deadliest clash at the Line of Actual Control at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh by China's People's Liberation Army. Stay tuned for the latest news on the India-China LAC face-off:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2020 9:37 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

At least 20 Indian soldiers of 16 Bihar Regiment were killed and several others injured in the deadliest clash at the Line of Actual Control at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh by China's People's Liberation Army. The hand-to-hand (no shots were fired) fight was savage and lasted for almost eight hours on Monday night. PLA death squad were armed with batons, iron wires and rods and launched an unexpected assault killing Indian troops. Those who tried to escape were left injured and later died in the sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region.  

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.2 million, including more than 445,000 fatalities. More than 4,306,000 patients are reported to have recovered. IndiaTvNews.com brings you all the latest news and updates from across the world.  Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest on the India-China face-off at the LAC, a story that is being followed by millions in India and across the globe. But, like daily we will start with Swami Ramdev's daily yogasanas to help boost your immunity against coronavirus. 

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, June 17

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 17, 2020 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    India-China face-off: 4 Indian soldiers in critical condition

    Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening

  • Jun 17, 2020 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi today

    Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 77.28/litre (increase by Re 0.55) and Rs 75.79/litre (increase by Re 0.69), respectively in Delhi today.

     

  • Jun 17, 2020 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from China

    Beijing airports cancel 1,255 flights over coronavirus fears

  • Jun 17, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    India-China LAC Clash: 20 India soldiers killed in hand-to-hand fight by PLA death squads

    Report by CNN News 18 says, 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the PLA death squads in one of the most 'savage execution' in modern history. Several other soldiers of Indian Army's 16 Bihar Regiment were injured and undergoing treatment at the military facility in Leh, according to the report. 

    “Even unarmed men who fled into the hillsides were hunted down and killed,” News 18 quoted an officer. “The dead include men who jumped into the Galwan river in a desperate effort to escape.”

    The incident occurred at Patrol Point 14. Colonel Babu, the commanding officer, was asked to get the Chinese tent's removed from the area, something that was decided in the meeting between the Indian and Chinese Generals on June 6. The Chinese PLA vacated its tent from Patrol Point 14 but re-established it two days later. 

     

  • Jun 17, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to improve lungs and respiratory system

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals Yoga lessons to improve lungs and getting rid of respiratory problems | HIGHLIGHTS

    • Gomukhasan: Improves Kidney and liver 
    • Makrasana: Enhances immunity
    • Pranayam works directly on the lungs and respiratory system
    • Ujjayi Pranayam: Strengthens lungs
    • Udgidh Pranayam: Calms down mind and improves mental health
    • Shitli Pranayam: Helps in getting rid of fever
  • Jun 17, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 4,306,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.2 million, including more than 445,000 fatalities. More than 4,306,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,16,825
    • Brazil- 41,901
    • Italy- 34,223
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,374
    • United Kingdom- 41,481
    • Belgium - 9,646

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 354,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 11,929

Top News

Latest News

X