India-China LAC Face-off LIVE: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan valley, Army given emergency powers

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

At least 20 Indian soldiers of 16 Bihar Regiment were killed and several others injured in the deadliest clash at the Line of Actual Control at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh by China's People's Liberation Army. The hand-to-hand (no shots were fired) fight was savage and lasted for almost eight hours on Monday night. PLA death squad were armed with batons, iron wires and rods and launched an unexpected assault killing Indian troops. Those who tried to escape were left injured and later died in the sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.2 million, including more than 445,000 fatalities. More than 4,306,000 patients are reported to have recovered. IndiaTvNews.com brings you all the latest news and updates from across the world. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest on the India-China face-off at the LAC, a story that is being followed by millions in India and across the globe. But, like daily we will start with Swami Ramdev's daily yogasanas to help boost your immunity against coronavirus.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage