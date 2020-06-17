Image Source : PTI India-China border dispute: PM Modi calls all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on friday to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. According to the official notification from the PMO on Thursday, presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting.

On Wednesday, China claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it," a day after the armies of the two countries were engaged in a violent face-off.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

On Monday, twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

