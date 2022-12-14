India-China border clash: UN Chief Guterres calls for restoration of peace in Tawang border region

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

India-China border clash: Amid the tension between India and China at the border region of Arunachal Pradesh, a top United Nations official has called for de-escalation in order to restore peace in the region. This came nearly two days after Indian media reported a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang Sector.

While speaking to media personnel on Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the UN was aware of the development happening at the border region of India and China. He said that Guterres has called for de-escalation. "We have seen these reports. We call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions in that area do not grow," Dujarric said in the press briefing.

Defence Minister says India is capable of preventing Chinese incursions

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while making a statement about the recent clash said that the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff. "The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said. "I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said. "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.

What the Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops firmly and resolutely. This face-off led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

