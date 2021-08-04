Netizens poke fun at Imran Khan's latest statement on India's population. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan has been trolled for his recent statement on population in India

In a major goof-up, Pakistan Prime Minister has said India has a population of 1 billion 300 crore. The statement by the Pakistan prime minister came while having an interaction with citizens, a video of which has now gone viral on social media. On being asked about why his nation's sporting situation is bad, Imran Khan cited New Zealand's example (for low population), beating India (with a larger population) in the World Test Championship final.

In the statement, Imran Khan said, "New Zealand with a population of 40-50 lakh defeated India with a population of 1 billion and 300 crore in the World Test Championship final."

The video of Imran Khan's address to citizens was posted on Twitter

Meanwhile, the video captured the attention of netizens, who were quick to troll the Pakistani prime minister

The current population of India is 1,394,716,546 as of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

