'yes, I was a playboy...': Imran Khan's first reaction after his 'phone sex' audios go viral

Imran Khan's leak audio: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the first time after his purported phone sex audio went viral, reacted and acknowledged that he "was a playboy not an angel in the past". In a major revelation, he also claimed that retired Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a “playboy” during their last meeting before his ouster from the Constitutional position last year through a no-confidence motion.

“In a meeting with Gen Bajwa in August 2022, he told me that he had audios and videos of my party men. He also reminded me that I was a ‘playboy’. I told him…yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed that I am an angel,” Khan said, adding that he had suspected that Bajwa made up his mind to oust him from power.

While speaking to media persons on Monday at his Lahore-based residence, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman talked about ‘dirty audios’ purportedly connected with him. “What message we are giving to our youth through dirty audio and videos,” he said and indirectly blamed the powerful establishment for recording such audio. Notably, three purported audio clips believed to be of Khan got leaked. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are genuine and that similar video clips of Khan might be out in the coming days.

“I came to know that he was carefully playing a double game … and making Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed in my back,” Khan said and claimed Bajwa’s ‘set-up’ in the military is still active to stop him from returning to power.

Khan, 70, who suffered bullet injuries in his leg during a rally in Punjab province in November last year, regretted granting an extension to Gen Bajwa. “It was my great mistake to grant an extension to Gen Bajwa. Bajwa started showing his 'true colour' after getting an extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability,” he lambasted.

Khan has again landed in controversy after his alleged "vulgar conversation" with an unknown woman went viral on several social media platforms. Though India TV does not claim the authenticity of the purported audio, several Pakistani media and journalists familiar with Khan claimed that the male voice in the "leaked audio" was said to be of the former PM.

Initially, the audio was uploaded by a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube account and subsequently, it went viral on Facebook and Twitter. In the first audio, which the journalist claimed to be recorded recently, a woman can be heard saying that she can't come to meet him the same day as her "private parts are in pain" and could possibly meet him the next day if her health permits.

Top Pakistani journalists believe the audios were original

On the other hand, a male, purported to be Khan, can be heard saying, "...Will see if it is possible as my family, and children are coming. I will try to get their visit can be delayed. I will let you know tomorrow." While in another audio, which the Pakistani journalist claimed to be an older one, can be heard Imran asking the woman vulgar questions about his sexual desires. Also, another journalist named Mansoor Ali Khan, in a Facebook video claimed that he knows the anonymous woman in the leaked audio. However, he did not name the woman in the social media video.

It is worth mentioning Khan landed in several controversies even when he was not the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, his phone chats hit headlines wherein he purportedly tried to buy the loyalties of lawmakers. In the clip, party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar were discussing the cypher and allegedly strategising on how to “play it up in the public”, Dawn reported.

