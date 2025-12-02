Live Imran Khan news: PTI supporters launch major protests, Pakistan government issues shoot-at-sight order Imran Khan news LIVE updates: Pakistan government has placed security agencies on high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi and all roads leading to Adiala Jail have been sealed. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has repeatedly been denied permissions to meet him.

New Delhi:

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be staging massive protests today, demanding clarity on his condition following a wave of unverified rumours claiming he was assassinated inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.. The Shehbaz Sharif government has tightened security as PTI workers, leaders, and Khan’s family gather outside key locations, intensifying political tension across the country. Protests are being held outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail, where Khan is lodged. Security around the jail has been strengthened, roads have been sealed, and Section 144 has been enforced in Rawalpindi. PTI has also submitted a list of lawyers requesting access to Imran Khan, while social media remains flooded with unverified claims about an alleged assassination attempt inside the prison. With the Pakistan government denying permission for meetings and rumours spreading rapidly, tensions continue to rise.

