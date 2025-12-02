Advertisement
  3. Imran Khan news: PTI supporters launch major protests, Pakistan government issues shoot-at-sight order

  Live Imran Khan news: PTI supporters launch major protests, Pakistan government issues shoot-at-sight order

Imran Khan news LIVE updates: Pakistan government has placed security agencies on high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi and all roads leading to Adiala Jail have been sealed. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has repeatedly been denied permissions to meet him.

Imran Khan news LIVE UPDATES
Written By: Isha Bhandari
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be staging massive protests today, demanding clarity on his condition following a wave of unverified rumours claiming he was assassinated inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.. The Shehbaz Sharif government has tightened security as PTI workers, leaders, and Khan’s family gather outside key locations, intensifying political tension across the country. Protests are being held outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail, where Khan is lodged. Security around the jail has been strengthened, roads have been sealed, and Section 144 has been enforced in Rawalpindi. PTI has also submitted a list of lawyers requesting access to Imran Khan, while social media remains flooded with unverified claims about an alleged assassination attempt inside the prison. With the Pakistan government denying permission for meetings and rumours spreading rapidly, tensions continue to rise.

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Pakistan government issues shoot-at-sight order

    The Pakistan government has reportedly issued a shoot-at-sight order in response to escalating protests and unrest across the country. The directive comes amid growing tensions surrounding jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rumours spread online of Imran Khan's assassination

    Social media continues to circulate unverified rumours about an assassination plot against Imran Khan, intensifying public unrest. The government has put security agencies on high alert as misinformation spreads rapidly.

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PTI submits lawyers' list, seeks urgent access

    PTI has handed over a list of six lawyers to jail authorities, requesting permission to meet Imran Khan. The party says it has been nearly a month without any contact and claims the refusal is “extremely alarming”.

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Imran Khan's sisters join protests

    Imran Khan’s sisters have arrived near Adiala Jail to lead a separate protest. They are calling for proof that the PTI chief is safe and urging the government to allow family and lawyers to meet him.

  • 12:30 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Massive protests planned outside Islamabad High Court

    PTI MPs have announced a major protest outside the Islamabad High Court, demanding immediate updates on Imran Khan’s condition and accusing the government of hiding critical information.

  • 12:30 PM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PTI supporter begin gathering outside Adiala jail

    Large groups of PTI workers have started assembling near Adiala Jail despite tight restrictions and sealed roads. Security forces are stationed across all entry points as authorities enforce Section 144 in Rawalpindi.

