Image Source : PTI 'Go to India if you like it so much', Maryam Sharif tells Imran Khan

Maryam hit out at Imran's "planning and plotting".

Sharif's comment came in response to Khan's Friday address, where he praised India.

Pakistan opposition leader and vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took potshots at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting he should 'go to India'. Sharif's comment came in response to Khan's Friday address, where he praised India.

While giving the example set by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's resignation as per the Indian Constitution at a time when his government failed to win a confidence vote in the Lok Sabha (India's lower house) by a single vote, Maryam hit out at Imran's "planning and plotting".

Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote, "One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex-PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame."

In his Friday address, Khan invoked India, praised the nation, and said that no superpower can intimidate the country. He also stressed his allegations of 'foreign conspiracy' and added that the US officials were unhappy with his visit to Moscow.

The no-confidence motion is listed fourth on the day's agenda of the National Assembly. While the Opposition has come out in full force, very few members of the treasury benches were seen in attendance. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also not present in the House, reported Geo News.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is expected to begin after 8 pm today.

