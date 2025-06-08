Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister, likely to be released from Adiala Jail on June 11 Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife and co-trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is also implicated. Gohar Ali Khan insisted she is being held without formal charges in an attempt to exert pressure on Khan. He reiterated that no deals would be made for Khan’s release.

Islamabad:

Imran Khan, incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister, is expected to secure bail on June 11 (Wednesday) in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case, according to Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is scheduled to hear petitions seeking suspension of the sentences handed to both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in connection with the case involving £190 million.

Khan, 72, has been held at Adiala Jail since August 2023 and faces multiple legal proceedings. The Al-Qadir Trust case centers around a controversial settlement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which had agreed to repatriate £190 million to Pakistan following a corruption probe involving property magnate Malik Riaz. It is alleged that Khan’s government allowed the repatriated funds, intended for the national treasury, to be adjusted against liabilities owed by Riaz’s company, Bahria Town, in a land acquisition case.

Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife and co-trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is also implicated. Gohar Ali Khan insisted she is being held without formal charges in an attempt to exert pressure on Khan. He reiterated that no deals would be made for Khan’s release.

Gohar Ali calls June 11 a pivotal day for Imran Khan

The IHC had postponed earlier hearings after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested more time to present its arguments. Gohar expressed confidence in a favourable outcome during the upcoming hearing, calling June 11 a pivotal day for both Khan and his wife.

Meanwhile, PTI is preparing to launch a protest campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government. Gohar said the party’s founder would lead the movement from jail, and that a press conference outlining their strategy, particularly in relation to the upcoming federal budget, would be held on June 9.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also warned of a major mobilisation after Eid Al-Adha if Khan remains in custody. The political tensions follow allegations by Khan that the February 8 general elections were marred by widespread rigging, referring to the process as the “Mother of All Rigging.” He continues to describe his political opponents, including PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as "mandate thieves."

In response, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urged PTI to engage in dialogue with the government and participate in reforming electoral laws, welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for negotiations.

Despite ongoing legal and political turmoil, Gohar dismissed speculation about internal divisions within PTI, affirming the party’s unity and continued support for its founder.