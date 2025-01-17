Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM, sentenced to 14 years in jail in land corruption case: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pak PM Imran Khan

An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case, Pakistani media reports. He was handed down a 14-year sentence, while his wife has been given a seven-year sentence.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have also been slapped with heavy fines, as the PTI founder will have to pay PKR 1 million in fines and his wife has been asked to pay PKR 0.5 million.

The team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), led by Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, was also present at Adiala jail to attend the announcement of the much-awaited verdict by Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Bushra Bibi, including Barristers Gohar Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Salman Akram Raja, and other lawyers were also present at the jail.

After the announcement was made, Bushra was taken into custody, and sources reveal that her cell in the Adiala jail was already prepared.

The case involving Imran Khan and his wife revolves around allegations that an amount of PKR 50 billion, which was returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency as part of a settlement with a property tycoon, was misused.

The funds which were supposed to go to the national treasury were allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who assisted Khan and Bibi in setting up a university.

Moreover, Bibi, as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is also accused of benefiting from this settlement, including acquiring 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.