Imran Khan's big warning: Pakistan may witness 10-year dictatorship, terrorism causing 'irreparable damage'

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has warned that Pakistan is likely to be subjected to a 10-year dictatorship. Khan, who has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since mid-2023, said that the 'fascist system' in Pakistan plans to impose a “10-year dictatorship” in the country. He also added that economic progress can never happen as long as the current government enjoys power.

He said that economic prosperity needs investment, adding that it is only possible when institutions adhere to their boundaries and responsibilities as defined by the Constitution. He also stressed that surging terrorism in Pakistan has also caused irreparable damage to the confidence of the investors.

Here's what Imran Khan said

In a post om X, Khan said, "There is a plan to impose a ten-year dictatorship in Pakistan, of which two years have already passed. Judges or police officers who become a party to oppression are rewarded with promotions here".

“Judge Humayun Dilawar, who gave an illegal verdict against me was promoted, while judges from Rawalpindi and Sargodha, who gave fair decisions, were dismissed,” he pointed out and added, “Such actions have obliterated merit and rule of law in the country.”

Pakistan government vs Imran's PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan's party, remains at loggerheads with the federal government since the general elections in February 2024 as Khan remains imprisoned. Leaders of PTI are in talks with the government as Khan said that his party will participate in the third round of talks to ease the political tension in the country.

Khan also made reference to the military as he said, "Tragically, those responsible for countering terrorism are using all their resources and energy to corner our party.”

He suggested rising above personal egos and temporary gains and focusing on the decency and prosperity of the country.

(With PTI inputs)

