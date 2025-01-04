Imran Khan makes big claim: Was offered a 'big opportunity' to leave country, but...

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, who has been in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023, has claimed that he was offered an opportunity to leave the country on exile for three years, which he 'declined'. Khan told media persons that he was “indirectly approached” with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Here's what Imran Khan said on offer to leave country

Khan in a post on X wrote, "I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan." Emphasising that he refused the offer, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder added, "My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation.”

He further said that he believes Pakistan’s decisions should be made within the country. “However, when it comes to basic human rights, voices will naturally rise globally. Institutions like the United Nations exist for this purpose. Enlightened people all over the world raise their voices against violation of basic rights", Khan added.

Will Trump pressurise Shehbaz Sharif to release Imran Khan?

The former Pakistan PM also commented on reports that hint that the Trump administration can pressurise Pakistan government for his release, saying, "I expect Trump to remain neutral, unlike Biden who, as the world knows, influenced by General Bajwa, played a role in ousting our government through a vote of no confidence, which was blatant interference.”

He also attacked the present Pakistan government referring it to as an “authoritarian era”, which has resulted in "the breach of personal freedoms, violation of fundamental legal rights, and destruction of institutions have not only disrupted the country’s social and political systems but also its legal and economic frameworks."

“Even in Musharraf’s era, we criticised military interference but never faced such oppression and fascism,” he said. He also shared updates about PTI's negotiation committee holding talks with the government, saying that his party's demands are 'legitimate'.

(With agency inputs)

