Important to respect UNSC resolutions on Cyprus, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during which he emphasised the need to adhere to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect to the Island nation. Tweeting about his meeting with Christodoulides, Jaishankar on Wednesday said: "Working to take our economic ties forward. Appreciated his regional insights. Important that relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect of Cyprus are adhered to by all".

Jaishankar's tweet came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a reference to Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly. “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate on Tuesday. In the past also Erdogan has raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, drawing the ire of India.

The long ongoing conflict in Cyprus began in 1974 when Turkey invaded the northern part of the country in response to a military coup on the island which was backed by the Greek government. India has been advocating a peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, will also participate in the Foreign Ministers meeting of the G20 Nations that will focus on Afghanistan. On Tuesday, he held several bilateral meetings.

In his bilateral meeting with Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, the current G20 chair, he “discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow. ” During his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Jaishankar “recognised the steady progress in trade, investment and other exchanges. Our cooperation in multilateral forums continues. ” In the meeting with Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez, Jaishankar “Discussed deepening our relationship. Looking forward to the opening of our Embassy soon. ” He also met his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.

“A wide-ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship. RoK’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific. ” He said he had a “warm conversation” with the Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes.

“Discussed how best to address Covid related travel challenges. Also exchanged views on Afghanistan. ” After his meeting with his counterpart from Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Jaishankar tweeted, “agreed to expand our bilateral contacts. Exchanged views on our respective regions. ” He termed his meeting with the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bui Thanh Son, as “productive” and said “discussed our multidimensional bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on regional and common interest. ” Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.

“A good meeting with a key ASEAN partner. Discussed regional developments with FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Shared interests and common perspectives drive our strong cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

