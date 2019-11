IED explosion in Kabul's PD9; one killed One foreign national was killed in an IED explosion in Kabul’s PD9 on Sunday. The blast targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle.

IED explosion in Kabul's PD9 One foreign national was killed in an IED explosion in Kabul’s PD9 on Sunday. The blast targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle. The victim was a foreign national. More details awaited. ied

