Raja Raghuvanshi's family to move Supreme Court after Meghalaya HC upholds bail to prime accused Sonam

Bhopal:

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon last year, has decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the killing of her husband. Sonam, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June last year in connection with the murder of her businessman husband.

The Meghalaya High Court on Monday dismissed the state government's petition seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Sonam by a lower court on April 27.

Will move SC: Raja's brother

Talking to PTI over the HC verdict, Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said in Indore, "We will appeal to the Supreme Court for cancellation of Sonam's bail and will soon initiate the process of filing the petition.

"Expressing dissatisfaction over the prosecution's handling of the case, he said his family will fight the legal battle for justice on their own and will hire a private lawyer.

He said he still cannot understand how the Meghalaya Police could have committed a legal lapse in not informing Sonam of the grounds of arrest when arresting her.

Meghalaya HC upholds bail to Sonam

On Monday, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

A single-judge bench of Justice W Diengdoh dismissed the criminal petition filed by the state government, seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the trial court on April 27.

The HC had said, "If this is the manner in which the intimation of the grounds of arrest is made, the same reflects a total non-application of judicious mind on the part of the arresting agency, which strikes at the root of the process of arrest of an accused person, leading this Court to come to the conclusion that the arrestee does have a strong case to contend that no such effective grounds have ever been intimated to her at the initial stage of her arrest. Therefore, the provisions of Article 22(1) read with Section 47(1) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have indeed been violated, it said.

Raja's body was found in a deep gorge

Raja and Sonam had arrived in Shillong on May 21 for their honeymoon after their wedding. On May 26, reports of their disappearance surfaced, prompting authorities, along with local residents, to launch an extensive search operation.

After days of searching, Raja's body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim in Umblai, near the well-known Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

According to police investigations, Sonam Raghuvanshi was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Raj Kushwaha. The two are believed to have conspired to murder Raja, using the honeymoon as a cover to execute their plan.

Police said Raja was allegedly killed by Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence. In total, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read: Siya a 'mini version' of Sonam, both must be hanged till death, says Raja Raghuvanshi's mother

Also Read: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Accused wife Sonam Raghuvanshi gets bail by Shillong court with conditions