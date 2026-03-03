IAEA confirms damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site amid ardent strikes by Israel and US

Tehran:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed structural damage at Iran’s nuclear site in Natanz, following a review of the most recent satellite images. The UN nuclear watchdog said the damage appears to affect buildings at the facility’s entrance, Aljazeera reported.

In a statement, the agency said there were no signs of radiation leaks and no further impact on the main underground enrichment plant. It noted that the facility had already suffered heavy damage during last year’s 12-day conflict, when Israel launched strikes against Iran. The United States also carried out attacks during that period, targeting Natanz and two other nuclear sites.

The latest development comes after Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA accused both the United States and Israel of striking Iranian nuclear facilities during intense attacks on Sunday.

Iranian officials have also reported a sharp rise in casualties linked to the current conflict. According to authorities, the death toll has now reached 787 in Iran.

Middle East unrest deepens amid deadly strikes

Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply after the United States and Israel launched extensive military operations inside Iran on Sunday. The coordinated assault targeted ballistic missile sites and several naval vessels, marking one of the most serious escalations in recent years.

Massive blasts were heard across different regions of the country. In Tehran, residents reported buildings shaking as plumes of smoke filled the skyline. According to Iranian officials, more than 700 people have been killed since the unrest began. Among the dead are Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with a number of senior military and political figures.

Officials in Tehran described the killing of the supreme leader as an act of aggression and vowed a forceful response.

The conflict has already spread beyond Iran’s borders. Iran has been launching strikes against several Gulf states. The United Arab Emirates was among those affected, with reports claiming that Dubai Airport and the Burj Khalifa were targeted. American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait were also hit in the widening confrontation.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran had been trying to develop nuclear weapons and it was important to stop them for the safety of America and the Middle East. He also warned of more aggressive attacks on Iran, adding that the war can go on up to 4-5 weeks.

