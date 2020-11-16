'I won the election', Donald Trump tweets day after acknowledging Joe Biden won White House race

Image Source : AP 'I won the election', tweets Donald Trump

A day after he acknowledged for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden won, US President Donald Trump has insisted he is not conceding the election. In a tweet shared today, Trump declared, "I WON THE ELECTION!"

Earlier on Sunday morning, Trump appeared to concede the election to Biden. "He won because the Election was Rigged," the President tweeted, though he said the Democrat’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by winning a trio of Midwestern battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 77.5 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump’s 72.3 million.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country. However, the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.

More than a week after Election Day, Trump has neither called Biden nor made a formal concession, and White House officials have insisted that they are preparing for a second term.

