How many airbases does Pakistan have? Know locations, other key details With just 12 operational air bases, Pakistan is vastly outnumbered by India in aerial defence capabilities in terms of operational flying bases for the air force. Pakistan’s air bases can quite easily be counted on fingers.

Islamabad:

Pakistan has launched drone attacks on over 20 cities in India, where reports suggest that Turkish-made drones were used in these attacks. In response, India has carried out a major retaliatory strike and around midnight, India launched a missile attack on Pakistan, targeting three operational airbases of the Pakistan Air Force. It is reported that three Pakistani airbases were the main focus of attack, where heavy destruction is expected. The targeted airbases include- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, and Nur Khan Airbase.

With just 12 operational air bases, Pakistan is vastly outnumbered by India in aerial defence capabilities in terms of operational flying bases for the air force. Pakistan’s air bases can quite easily be counted on fingers. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is divided into three geographic commands- the Northern Air Command (NAC) in Peshawar, the Central Air Command (CAC) in Lahore, and the Southern Air Command (SAC) in Karachi. In addition, there are two functional commands- Air Force Strategic Command (AFSC) in Islamabad and Air Defence Command (ADC) in Rawalpindi. PAF has a total of 21 operational airbases, of which 13 are flying bases and 8 are non-flying. The flying bases are the real operational bases- aircraft can take off from them at any time, whether during peace or war.

In contrast, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has around 66 air stations, including 47 wings and 19 Forward Base Support Units (FBSUs). Most of Pakistan’s operational bases are fully functional and used for regular flying operations.

In addition, Pakistan has several other operational airbases, details of which you will find here. Now, let’s take a look at the 13 flying operational bases.

Attack on 3 airbases

Murid Airbase

Located in Murid, Chakwal district of Punjab, this is a Pakistan Air Force base under the Northern Air Command. It has a 9,000-foot asphalt runway and does not house any permanent units. Strategically significant due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border, Murid Airbase plays an important operational role for the Pakistan Air Force. Various types of fighter jets and drone operations are conducted from here. In recent years, new hangar facilities have been constructed at the base, enhancing its UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) operational capacity. The base is also mentioned in the context of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, although there is no confirmed documentation of any direct attacks on it during that conflict. Nevertheless, due to its strategic location, Murid Airbase has remained in focus.

Rafiqui Airbase, Shorkot

Formerly known as PAF Base Shorkot, this airbase is located near Shorkot in the Jhang district of Punjab, approximately 337 km south of Islamabad. It has a 10,000-foot runway and a parallel taxiway that can also be used for emergency landings and aircraft recovery. The base was named in honour of Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui, a celebrated fighter pilot known for his raids during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. During the same war, the Indian Air Force attacked one of Pakistan’s most secure airbases here, destroying 10 aircraft. Rafiqui Airbase is designated under Central Air Command as No. 34 (Tactical Attack) Wing. It hosts several operational units, including No. 15 TA, No. 22 OCU, No. 25 TA, No. 27 TA, and No. 83 SAR (Alouette III). It is essentially a Mirage III airbase.

Nur Khan Airbase, Chaklala

Originally established as RAF Station Chaklala, this airbase is located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Punjab. Until a few years ago, Benazir Bhutto International Airport operated as part of this base, but that has since been closed. During World War II, parachute training missions were conducted here. Later, it became a transport hub for the PAF, operating various transport aircraft. During the 2005 Pakistan earthquake, the base facilitated relief efforts with the presence of 300 U.S. military personnel and American aircraft. Since late 2001, the base reportedly has had a permanent U.S. military presence to support logistics and other movements related to the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, the first of four Il-78 aerial refuelling tankers was assigned to this base, and the No. 10 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) Squadron was established here. In 2012, the base was renamed from PAF Base Chaklala to PAF Base Noor Khan, in memory of its first base commander, Air Marshal Noor Khan, who was also the second Pakistani chief of the PAF.

(Image Source : X) Pakistan airbase map.

Here's a detailed look at flying operational bases of Pakistan Air Force:

Masroor Airbase, Karachi

PAF Base Masroor is Pakistan’s largest airbase, located in Mauripur, Karachi, Sindh province. Originally set up by the Royal Indian Air Force during World War II (1940–41), it became part of the Royal Pakistan Air Force after independence and was later renamed in honour of Air Commodore Masroor Hussain, who died in a plane crash in 1967. The airbase was originally established by Britain (Royal Indian Air Force - RIAF) during World War II. After the formation of the Royal Pakistan Air Force (RPAF), the base was renamed RPAF Station Mauripur. Post-1956, it became Pakistan Air Force Station Mauripur. Later, it was renamed PAF Base Masroor in honour of former base commander Air Commodore Masroor Hussain, who died in a plane crash in June 1967. It is reported that his aircraft was struck by a vulture. Before the crash, he successfully steered the burning plane away from a populated area.

This base was once used for domestic flights before Karachi Airport existed and has strategic importance, guarding Pakistan’s southern and coastal areas. It hosts the 32 Tactical Attack Wing with multiple squadrons, including JF-17 Thunder, ZDK-03 AEW&C Karakoram Eagle, Mirage-IIIEA ROSE-I, Mirage 5PA2/3, Mirage IIIDE 5EF, and Alouette III helicopters. Masroor Base is not only the largest in Pakistan but also one of the largest in Asia in terms of area.

Before the construction of Karachi Airport, this base was also used for domestic flights. It holds immense strategic importance as it is tasked with the defense of Pakistan’s coastal and southern regions. The base houses the No. 32 Tactical Attack (TA) Wing, which includes four different squadrons and operates under the Southern Air Command.

The airbase is home to the following squadrons:

No. 2 MR (Multi-Role)

No. 4 EW (Electronic Warfare)

No. 7 TA (Tactical Attack)

No. 8 TA

No. 84 SAR (Search and Rescue)

These squadrons operate a variety of aircraft, including the JF-17 Thunder, ZDK-03 AEW&C Karakoram Eagle, Mirage IIIEA ROSE-1, Mirage 5PA2/3, Mirage IIIDE 5EF, and the Alouette III.

Faisal Airbase, Karachi

PAF Base Faisal was originally established as RAF Drigh Road in the heart of Karachi. During British rule, it was known by that name and is regarded as the birthplace of the Royal Indian Air Force. It is also considered the foundation point of what later became the Pakistan Air Force. In 1974, it was renamed after King Faisal of Saudi Arabia. It's home to the PAF's Southern Air Command HQ and Air War College. It operates under the 40 (Air Mobility) Wing and runs C-130 aircraft.

The base also hosts the 102 Air Engineering Depot, responsible for overhauling turbojet engines of the Chinese F-7 fleet. In 2003, it celebrated the rollout of its 10,000th overhauled engine. In January 1946, the Royal Air Force Mutiny occurred, beginning at RAF Drigh Road. This mutiny spread across dozens of RAF stations throughout the Indian subcontinent and even reached RAF bases as far as Singapore. Around 50,000 personnel were involved.

Today, it serves as the headquarters of the PAF's Southern Air Command and is home to the PAF Air War College. It is designated under Southern Air Command as No. 40 (Air Mobility) Wing. The No. 21 ATS (Air Transport Squadron) operates C-130 aircraft from this base. A notable feature of PAF Base Faisal is the 102 Air Engineering Depot, which is responsible for the overhaul of turbojet engines used in PAF’s fleet of Chinese Chengdu F-7 interceptor aircraft. On July 4, 2003, a ceremony was held to celebrate the rollout of the 10,000th overhauled turbojet engine.

Bholari Airbase

Under the Southern Air Command, there is an operational base in the Jamshoro district between Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh, known as PAF Base Bholari. It was recently inaugurated and now houses 19 Squadron, Operational Conversion Unit (OCU). It operates F-16A/B Block 15 ADF aircraft.

Shahbaz Airbase, Jacobabad

Part of the Southern Air Command, this base in Jacobabad also has a civil airport. It primarily houses F-16s and supports Lockheed Martin personnel for maintenance. It includes No. 5 Squadron (F-16 C/D Block 52+), No. 11 MR (F-16 A/B), and a SAR unit with Leonardo AW139 helicopters. It is home to No. 39 Tactical Wing. It is a military base operated by the PAF. It is essentially an F-16 base and also hosts Lockheed-Martin contract personnel for the new F-16s.

Samungli Airbase, Quetta

Located near Quetta, Balochistan, originally used as a forward operating base, it became a main base in the 1970s. The base hosts No. 23 and No. 17 squadrons, now under No. 31 Wing, and serves as a key Southern Air Command station.

Samungli is a Pakistan Air Force airbase located near Quetta in the province of Balochistan. It falls under the Southern Air Command. Originally, it was used as a forward operating location for exercises and wartime operations. During the 1970s, it was transformed into a main operational base. In the British era, it was known as RPAF Station Samungli. In October 1970, the Care and Maintenance (C&M) party at Samungli was re-designated as PAF Base Samungli, and it was proposed that by 1974, two squadrons would be stationed there. Between 1970 and 1978, the base hosted fighter squadrons from Masroor, Sargodha, and Peshawar for several weeks during the summer. On March 31, 1978, PAF Base Samungli was officially upgraded from a satellite base to a main operational base, and No. 23 Squadron was permanently deployed there.

Mushaf Airbase, Sargodha

Once known as PAF Base Sargodha, this Central Air Command base was renamed in honour of Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir. It's home to the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which operates multiple squadrons—'Skybolts' (Mirage III/5), 'Dashings' (F-7P), and 'Dragons' (JF-17). It also has No. 9 MR (F-16 A/B), No. 24 EW, and several other combat units.

Mushaf Airbase is in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named No. 38 (Tactical) Wing. It is under the Central Air Command and also houses the Command Headquarters. Until 2003, it was known as PAF Base Sargodha. It was later renamed in honour of former base commander and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir, whose aircraft crashed during a routine flight near Kohat in the same year. The base houses the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which is meant for research and development in the field of tactics, weapon system employment and standardisation and evaluation of various units. The CCS has three squadrons. The 'Skybolts' is currently flying the Dassault Mirage III/5, the 'Dashings' is currently flying the Chengdu F-7P and the 'Dragons' is currently flying the JF-17. The CCS staff makes annual visits to PAF fighter squadrons to take stock of combat capabilities and improve them. The Squadron Combat Upgradation Programme (SCUP) was initiated in June 1990. SCUP was then replaced by the regular Exercise Saffron Bandit in 1992. The airbase comprises of No. 9 MR (F-16 A/B), No. 24 EW (Falcon 20 F/G), CCS F-16 A/B, CCS F-7P, CCS Mirage 5PA, CCS JF-17, No. 29 MR F-16 A/B, No. 82 SAR Unit with Alouettes.

Peshawar Airbase

MM Alam Airbase, Mianwali

Situated near Peshawar International Airport, this Northern Air Command base has both civil and military operations. It includes No. 26 MR (JF-17), No. 17 AS (F-7PG), and No. 81 SAR. It suffered a terrorist attack by TTP in 2012. PAF Base Peshawar is an airbase of the PAF located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is named as No. 36 (Tactical Attack) Wing. It comes under the Northern Air Command. It also houses the PAF's Northern Air Command, located just east of Peshawar International Airport, which is used for civil flights and military flights. At least five civilians were killed and 40 others injured when Tehreek-e-Taliban militants attacked PAF Base Peshawar on 15 December 2012. Five TTP fighters were also killed in the attack.

Originally a WWII airstrip, it was upgraded post-1965 war. Named after fighter ace MM Alam, it focuses on combat training under the 37 Combat Training Wing. It includes No. 1 FCU (K-8P), No. 18 OCU (F-7P), No. 20 OCU (F-7PG), and No. 86 SAR. It was attacked in November 2023; Pakistan claims to have killed 9 terrorists.

The PAF MM Alam Airbase is in Mianwali in Punjab province. It is under the Northern Air Command and is designated No. 37 (Combat Training) Wing. Originally a World War II airstrip, it was upgraded to a satellite airbase for the then PAF Base Sargodha during the 1965 Indo-Pak War to act as a recovery airfield. The airbase became operational in October 1971. A variety of aircraft including the Shenyang F-6 were operated from the base during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The airbase was again upgraded to a permanent operational airbase in August 1974. In November 1975, the No. 1 Fighter Conversion Unit (FCU) was moved from Masroor to Mianwali Airbase where it began fighter conversion training using the Ft-5 dual-seat training aircraft. More than 500 fighter pilots have graduated since then. Chinese K-8P fighter trainer aircraft have been in use here since 2012. This base has No. 1 FCU (K-8P), No. 18 OCU (F-7P, FT-7P), No. 20 OCU (F-7PG, FT-7P) and No. 86 SAR (Alouette III) units.

On November 3, 2023, several suicide bombers attacked the PAF Mianwali airbase. Pakistan claimed that nine terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing. About three aircraft were destroyed. PAF claims that these were old aircraft.

Minhas Airbase, Kamra

Located in Attock, Punjab, and named after Rashid Minhas, a Nishan-e-Haider recipient, this is a major Northern Command base. It houses No. 14 AS and 16 OCU (both JF-17), No. 3 EW (Saab 2000 AEW&C), and No. 87 SAR (Alouette III, Mi-171SH). It is also home to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, manufacturing JF-17s, Mushshak, and other aircraft. In 2012, TTP terrorists attacked and destroyed at least one Saab 2000.

This airbase is located at Kamra in Attock district of Punjab. It is named in honour of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, who was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for gallantry in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Named No. 33 (Tactical) Wing, it comes under the Northern Air Command. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex is located at Minhas Airbase. JF-17 Thunder, MFI-17 Mushshak and Hongdu JL-8 are manufactured here. It also rebuilds aircraft like Dassault Mirage and Chengdu F-7. 16 August 2012 was the date when nine Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists attacked PAF Base Minhas at around 2 am. After a fierce encounter, all the nine attackers were killed while two Pakistani security officials were also killed. The base commander, Air Commodore Muhammad Azam, was also reported to be injured in the attack. The terrorists also destroyed a Saab 2000 Arieye aircraft and damaged two more.