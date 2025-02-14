How F-35 fighter jets will be a game-changer for India's defence system: Check its cost, special features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How F-35 fighter jets will be a game-changer for India.

Washington: During meeting with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will be increasing its military sales to India by billions of dollars and his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 Stealth fighters. "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," Trump said.

What are the variants of F-35 jets

Developed by Lockheed Martin for the United States and its allies, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the world's most advanced and versatile fighter jets. These fighter jets can integrate advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities. Moreover, these jets can operate without detection at supersonic speeds.

Each jet costs around:

$80 million for the F-35A (standard version)

$115 million for the F-35B (short takeoff/vertical landing)

$110 million for the F-35C (designed for aircraft carriers)

Operating an F-35 is also very costly, with each flight hour costing about $36,000

F-35 fighter jet: Check its special features