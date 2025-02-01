How does a black box work and what it tells about plane crashes | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Plane crash (Representative Image)

After any plane crash, the most important piece of forensic evidence is the 'black box'. With several deadly plane crashes taking place around the globe, it is essential to be aware of how a black box actually works. The two essential elements of a black box, which is not actually black, are its recorders. The two recorders are the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder. While the sound recorder records sounds and voices of the pilots in the cockpit, the data recorder records data sensors and everything that is on the aeroplane.

What do recorders do?

The recorders are key elements to help investigate what went wrong and how to do better. They are designed to survive the worst accidents, including underwater if the aircraft is submerged. The information contained in them will survive even underwater. They are painted in bright orange, and they have reflective tape so that they reflect light when shined on them.

There is a locator beacon. They are designed in such a way that they begin to emit sound and a frequency when they come in contact with water. It allows people who are looking for it to track it down.

After they are found, investigators download the contents of these recorders. They use replay software, and like a simulation, they replay all of the events that occurred prior to the accident.

US witnesses one of worst aviation disasters

Recently, the United States witnessed a couple of deadly plane crashes. In a midair collision of an American Airlines jet with an Army helicopter, all 64 passengers were feared dead. This turns out to be one of the worst US aviation disasters in almost a quarter century, officials said.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday as it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said.

In another major incident, a medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others slammed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood and exploded in flames.

The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the plane's operator. The flight's final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri. All six people aboard were from Mexico.

