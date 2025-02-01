Small plane crashes near shopping mall in US' Philadelphia, multiple casualties on ground

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke rises as first responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia

Philadelphia plane crash: A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia just 30 seconds after takeoff near a shopping centre, prompting a fiery response from emergency crews. The crash occurred less than three miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which mainly caters to business jets and charter flights. Images from the scene suggest that residential homes have caught fire.

Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Josh Shaprio said that he talked with the Philadelphia Mayor about the incident and is closely assessing the situation. Governor Shapiro said that he is providing all available Commonwealth resources to assist in the response to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

"I've spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD @PhilaOEM and @PhillyFireDept We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Josh Shaprio wrote on X.

Two people were on board

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a Learjet 55, which had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport with two people on board, was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it crashed around 6:30 p.m.

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center where first responders were blocking traffic and onlookers crowded onto a street corner in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst. Philadelphia’s emergency management office said that roads are closed in the area.

NTSB to investigate crash

The aircraft appeared to be a medical transport jet operated by a company under the name Med Jets. Shortly after takeoff, it disappeared from radar. Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters).

The FAA said that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the crash. The NTSB confirmed that it is currently gathering information regarding the incident.

One cellphone video taken by a witness moments after the plane crashed showed a chaotic scene with debris scattered across the intersection. A wall of orange glowed just beyond the intersection as a plume of black smoke quickly rose into the sky, while some witnesses could be heard crying and sirens blared.

(With AP inputs)

