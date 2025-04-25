Houthis down 7 US Reaper drones: Capability to cost, everything you need to know about this weapon Built by General Atomics, the Reaper drones are sophisticated weapons which can fly at altitudes of more than 12,100 meters. They cost about USD 30 million each.

Washington:

In what comes as the most dramatic cost to the Pentagon during the military campaign against the Houthi rebels, the Iran-backed militants have shot down seven US Reaper drones in less than six weeks, which translates into a loss of USD 200 million. Three of the drones were shot down in the past week, which is indicative of the improvement in militants' skills to target the aircraft flying over Yemen, defence officials said.

Everything you need to know about Reaper drones

The Reaper drones are sophisticated ones, which are built by General Atomics. The drones, which cost about USD 30 million each, generally fly at altitudes of more than 12,100 metres. One of the defence officials said the US lost Reaper drones on March 31 and on April 3, 9, 13, 18, 19 and 22.

According to news agency AP, the aircraft have been flown by both the U.S. military and the CIA over the Middle East for years, in Afghanistan, Iraq and now over Yemen during the American bombing campaign there.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials said that the drones were doing attack runs or conducting surveillance, and they crashed both into the water and onto land.

As US President Donald Trump ordered a new, expanded campaign, the Pentagon has increased its attacks on the Houthis, launching daily strikes since March 15.

Trump vows to use 'overwhelming lethal force'

Trump has vowed to continue using “overwhelming lethal force” until the Houthis cease their attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor. As per the latest updates, the US has launched a minimum of 750 strikes on the Houthis since that new effort began.

Another defence official said that although hostile fire is likely the cause of the drone losses, the incidents are still under investigation.

The official noted that the increase in US strikes can add to the risk to aircraft but said the US will take every measure possible to protect troops, equipment and interests in the region.

As the Houthis have been waging persistent missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region, the US has launched its offensive against the Iran-backed rebels.

Houthis describe their actions as an effort to end the Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. From November 2023 until this January, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors.

