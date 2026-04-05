'History repeats itself': Iran reminds US of 'Operation Eagle Claw' after Trump's fiery threat

Tehran:

As President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran's power plants and other infrastructure, Tehran on Sunday took veiled dig at the United States and remined the American leader of 'Operation Eagle Claw', which had ended in a disaster for the US forces.

'Operation Eagle Claw' was conducted by the US forces in April 1980 to rescue 53 embassy staff held captive by Iran. However, the operation failed miserably and led to the death of eight military personnel after which the mission was aborted. It is considered as a major military setback for the US.

"History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran’s Tabas Desert April 24, 1980," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a video about the failed US mission.

In another post, the embassy quoted a post of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in which she said she is proud of US troops and Trump.

"Add these as well: Proud of killing the children of #Minab school. Proud of attacking hospitals and universities. Proud of supporting Israel’s genocide in #Gaza. Proud of the Epstein case. Dear users, please feel free to tell Karoline what else to add," the post read.

Iran's Speaker warns Trump against following Netanyahu's commands

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, in separate posts, warned Trump against following the commands of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the US will not gain anything through "war crimes". The only solution to end this conflict is "respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," he said.

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands. Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes," he said.

Trump vows strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges

Earlier in the day, Trump vowed to strike Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday, reminding the Middle East nation about his Tuesday's ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz. In an expletive-laden post on Truth Social, the Republican president promised the crazy bastards would be living in Hell if the waterway isn't opened to marine traffic.

He had earlier threatened strikes two weeks ago, but extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the waterway twice, claiming there were positive signs in negotiations with the Iranians. But there have been few public signs of progress in a diplomatic off-ramp to the war.

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