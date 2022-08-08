Hindu family attacked by dozen men in Pakistan for 'overtaking'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image for representation

A Hindu family from Sanghar in Sindh province of Pakistan was attacked on Sunday evening by almost a dozen men within the remits of Mirpur Mathelo police station over a petty squabble, prompting uproar on social media with netizens demanding justice for the victims, media reports said.

The family, which included three women and two kids, was attacked at a restaurant near Ghotki. The attackers who arrived in a Vigo after "tracing" the family smashed the car and hurt Ajay Kumar, who was present in the car.

According to a relative of Kumar, the suspects started attacking the Hindu family without any reason.

He said the family members, who were returning from Raharki Sahib -- a temple in the area -- tried to cross Shamsher Pitafi's vehicle but they were repeatedly denied the right to overtake.

As the family managed to get ahead, Pitafi followed them and later the men who came in Vigo attacked them during the stay, Express Tribune reported.

However, people who had gathered at the spot tried to diffuse the situation and saved the family from the physical assault.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Kheal Das Kohistani said the attackers had also misbehaved with women.

"The Sindh police has assured that the attackers will be arrested," Kohistani said and added that IG Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio have been taken into the loop.

"The main culprit should be arrested immediately," Kohistani demanded.

But, he added, despite pressure from different people, the police have failed to arrest Pitafi.

Sources told The Express Tribune that Pitafi is a cousin of Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Abdul Bari Pitafi. They added that the local Hindu elders asked Kumar not to register an FIR against Pitafi. They also informed that due to "political pressure", the police were reluctant to arrest the men involved in the attack.

Latest World News