Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Image Source : REUTERS Barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah

Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Hezbollah on Saturday launched dozens of projectiles at Israel. Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah has confirmed the development. The latest attack comes after Hezbollah and Israel exchanged strikes on Friday. The militant group on Thursday targeted Israel's West Galilee but most of its rockets, except five, were destroyed in the air. In the retaliatory action, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) decimated the launcher used for the attack in West Galilee.

Tel Aviv and Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border fire for the last 10 months since the October 7 Hamas infiltration attack on Israel. However, the situation took a new turn after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, in the Iranian capital Tehran. The event spurred fears of regional war as Iran vowed to retaliate and Hezbollah intensified the attack while the war in Gaza continued.

On July 28, Hezbollah targeted Golan Heights which left 12 children dead. Israel vowed to retaliate and avenge the killings, as and when it deemed fit. Subsequently, it struck the Lebanese capital Beirut killing the militant group's commander Fuad Shukr among others. Hezbollah leader, while mourning Fuad Shukr claimed that the conflict with Israel entered a 'new phase', mounting further concerns of wider regional war.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran warned that Hezbollah will strike deeper inside Israel, and will no longer be confined to military targets only.

(With inputs from agencies)

