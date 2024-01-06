Hezbollah launches 62 rockets towards Israel in 'initial response' to death of senior Hamas leader

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group on Saturday said that it launched at least 62 rockets towards northern Israel in what it called an "initial response" to the targeted killing of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut earlier this week. The rocket attack came after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrullah said that his group must retaliate for the death of the Hamas deputy political leader.

The rockets were fired at a key Israeli observation post earlier today, while Israel claimed to have struck a "terrorist cell" in retaliation, raising concerns of the war spilling over in the Middle East as United States and European Union diplomats visited the region to seek ways for a cessation of hostilities.

More to follow...