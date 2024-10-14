Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Hezbollah drone strike kills 4 Israeli soldiers; 20, including children dead in IDF attack at Gaza school

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — both Iran-backed militant groups — and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Tel Aviv Updated on: October 14, 2024 8:30 IST
Palestinians search for the bodies of their relatives
Image Source : AP Palestinians search for the bodies of their relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment of a school in central Gaza Strip

An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, said the officials on Sunday. On the other side, a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four IDF soldiers and severely wounded seven others on Sunday. Israel has been engaged in armed confrontation on multi-fronts, including ground operations in Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah unleashed the attacks near Binyamina city in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people. Hezbollah targeted Israel's elite Golani brigade, launching dozens of missiles to occupy Israeli air defence systems during the assault by “squadrons” of drones.

The attack wounded 61. With Israel's advanced air-defence systems, it's rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles, Israel's national rescue service said. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily in the year since the war in Gaza began, and fighting has escalated.

Israeli airstrike kills at least 20 people including children at school

Inside Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people including children at a school Sunday night, according to two local hospitals. The school in Nuseirat was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the war.

Meanwhile, explosions hit early Monday outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. People were carried into the hospital.

Hezbollah's deadly strike in Israel came the same day that the United States announced it would send a new air-defence system to Israel to help bolster protection against missiles, along with troops needed to operate it. An Israeli army spokesperson declined to provide a timeline.

The bodies were taken to Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah.  Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between militants or civilians.

(With AP inputs)

