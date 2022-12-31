Happy New Year: New Zealand, Australia among firsts to welcome 2023; skies dazzle up with firecrackers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy New Year 2023

Happy New Year 2023: The world is ringing in the new year as people across the globe are excited to welcome 2023 with great enthusiasm and revelry. Despite Covid restrictions and new threats of an outbreak, people have already drowned in the euphoria of the new year celebrations.

As New Zealand is one of the first countries to observe the New Year, people in Auckland welcomed 2023 amid fireworks and light shows. Meanwhile, visuals of the celebrations have also surfaced showing the city completely decked up.

The visuals also showed the Auckland Tower lighting up and fireworks exploding as the clock strikes 12 PM. The residents of the city were also seen gathered around the tower, wearing headgear made with fairy lights. The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbors including New Zealand.

Australia celebrates the new year with dazzling fireworks

Meanwhile, people in Australia also celebrated the beginning of New Year 2023 with dazzling fireworks in Sydney. More than 1 million crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

The covid threats notwithstanding, celebrations are also being held at the Great Wall in Beijing, while in Shanghai authorities said traffic will be stopped along the waterfront Bund to allow pedestrians to gather for the New Year. Shanghai Disneyland will also hold a special fireworks show to welcome 2023.

India gears up to ring in the new year

It should be mentioned here that preparations are also in full swing to welcome the New Year 2023 in India. The city of Udaipur has been decked up to welcome the New Year. According to reports, tourists, local and foreign, reached Udaipur a week earlier to soak in New Year celebrations. Families accompanied by friends and children were seen taking rides, and selfies around the lake.

(With inputs from agencies)

