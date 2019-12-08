Image Source : AP Hamas warns Israel about violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas, ruler of the Gaza Strip, warned Israel about violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The warning was issued by Abu Obeida, spokesman of Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, on Saturday, in a short text message, where he held Israel fully responsible for the continuing violations at the mosque, Xinhua news agency reported.

"What happens at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, whether attacks, provocations or dangerous practices against worshippers, will be a cause for an explosion in the face of the occupation," Obeida said.

"Our patience won't last too long," he added. On Saturday night, Palestinian militants fired three projectiles from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israel Radio reported that two rockets were intercepted and a third one landed on an empty field, causing no injuries or damage. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ | Base shooter watched shooting videos before attack

ALSO READ | Donald Trump says people flushing toilets 10-15 times, internet ROFL