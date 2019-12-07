Image Source : AP Donald Trump says people flushing toilets 10-15 times, internet ROFL

If there's one person who knows how to go viral on social media, it has to be US President Donald Trump. This time, Trump made the internet burst into laughter after he said during a small business roundtable at the White House that "people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." Trump told the high-level meeting that the US government is 'looking very strongly' at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms.

A Twitter user shared a clip of the business roundtable at the White House where Trump is heard saying: "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there's tremendous amount of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it.

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that very strongly at my suggestion."

Trump expresses frustration about water efficiency, says sinks don’t have enough pressure and people have to flush toilets multiple times. He says he has directed the EPA to look at opening up water standards. It’s called rain, he says, referring to states with lots of water. pic.twitter.com/pwvzqULeGB — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 6, 2019

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." pic.twitter.com/6OnqLEuNIJ — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) December 6, 2019

Trump's comment triggered a series of jokes online as people couldn't shy away from the toilet humour.

A post read, "My pipes have clogged countless times since we have had the low flush toilet. Our water pressure is lower and it DOES take longer to clean."

"#POTUS and his royal flush... next he'll be telling us that toilets flush #ANTIclockwise for Democrats and #CLOCKWISE FOR REPUBLICANS...HE's stuck in the #ANALstage of development, obviously", added another.

A user commented, "My low flush toilet requires 4 flushes 2 get the job done. Showers take longer because the water flow is 2 weak to rinse shampoo from my hair quickly."

Another remarked, "He's going to make sure we waste water because low flow sinks and toilets are such a big problem. Only for the states that have plenty of water. He wants the headlines 'trump lets the water flow'... But really 'Trump thinks people flush 15 times and doesn't understand govt'."

