Hamas releases three more Israeli hostages in latest exchange, families turn emotional As three Israeli hostages, including Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen, were released on Saturday, their families turned emotional. Shem Tov's grandmother exclaimed, "Omer, my joy! My life!”

In the latest exchange of hostages on Saturday, Hamas handed over three more Israelis who were in the militant group's control. The three Israeli men, Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen, were made to pose on a stage as hundreds of Palestinians witnessed the proceedings in the central town of Nuseirat. Shem Tov and Wenkert smiled and waved at the crowd.

As the family watched them getting released, they shouted “Eliya! Eliya! Eliya!” and cheered when they saw him for the first time. Shem Tov's grandmother turned emotional as she said, " “Omer, my joy! My life!”

The three were put in Red Cross vehicles that then headed for Israel. Earlier in the day, two other hostages were freed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. A sixth hostage, 36-year-old Hesham al-Sayed, is also due to be released Saturday.

Cohen, Shem Tov, and Wenkert were abducted by Hamas fighters at the Nova music festival when militants stormed into southern Gaza on October 7, 2023, in the attack that triggered the nearly 16-month Israeli campaign in Gaza.