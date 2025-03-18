Hamas's head of government, top officials killed in Israeli strikes: Report According to some media reports, top leaders, including the head of Hamas's government, have been killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed several top officials of Hamas, including the head of its government, Hamas has confirmed, according to some media reports. In a statement, Hamas acknowledged the death of its leaders, saying leaders with their families were 'martyred'.

According to the report, Mahmud Abu Watfa, head of the interior ministry, and Bahjat Abu Sultan, director-general of the internal security service were also killed in Israeli strikes.

The Israeli strikes, as per the latest updates, have killed at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital officials.

The surprise bombardment shattered a ceasefire in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

A senior Hamas official said Netanyahu's decision to return to war amounts to a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages.

Izzat al-Risheq accused Netanyahu of launching the strikes to try and save his far-right governing coalition and called on mediators to “reveal facts” on who broke the truce.

Hamas said at least four senior officials were killed in Tuesday's strikes.

There were no reports of any attacks by Hamas several hours after the bombardment, indicating it still hoped to restore the truce.

The strikes came as Netanyahu comes under mounting domestic pressure, with mass protests planned over his handling of the hostage crisis and his decision to fire the head of Israel's internal security agency.

His latest testimony in a long-running corruption trial was cancelled after the strikes.

(With inputs from AP)