Hamas calls for ceasefire deal in new hostage video, Israel terms it as 'cruel propaganda' Israel-Hamas War: The first phase of the ceasefire, which paused 15 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip, saw the release of 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas has released a new video showing Israeli hostages, urging the Israeli government to proceed with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. The footage, published by the group's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, comes as the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, initiated on January 19, concludes on Saturday.

The three-minute video features five hostages seated in a room, including Yair Horn, who was released on February 15, bidding an emotional farewell to his brother Eitan, who remains in captivity. The footage also shows Sagui Dekel-Chen and two other unidentified hostages, whose faces are blurred. In a visibly emotional and frustrated appeal, Eitan Horn urged the Israeli government to finalise a new ceasefire deal.

'Time is running out': Hamas calls for ceasefire

"This is not logical to separate families. Do not destroy our lives. Tell my mother, my father and everyone to continue demonstrations and do not stop for this government to sign the second phase of the deal and return us home," said Eitan.

"I do not want to hear that you do not want to complete the second phase. Have you gone crazy? My brother will leave, and I will stay here. And the rest of the people will stay here for a year and a half. What have you done for a year and a half? How many more people do you want to kill?" he said.

The video ended with a message from Hamas stating: "Only a ceasefire agreement brings them back alive." It is accompanied by the sound of ticking and an image of an egg timer with the words: "Time is running out."

'Cruel propaganda'

In response, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office condemned the video, calling it 'cruel propaganda'. It said that the hostages are being used for psychological warfare and the government will be undeterred by such tactics.

"The Hamas terrorist organisation has, this evening, disseminated another cruel propaganda video in which our hostages are forced to engage in psychological warfare," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Reaffirming Israel's stance, the statement added: "Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda. We will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages and until all objectives of the war are met."

Also Read: 'Restore relationship with Trump': NATO chief Mark Rutte to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Also Read: Zelenskyy signs USD 2.84 billion loan deal with UK PM Starmer after clash with Donald Trump