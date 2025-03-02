'Restore relationship with Donald Trump': NATO chief Mark Rutte to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy The statement of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte comes a day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown when US President Donald Trump and his Deputy JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for US support.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in an interview with the BBC said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had to “find a way to restore his relationship with the American president Donlad Trump”. His statement comes hours after Zelenskyy and Trump engaged in an extraordinary spat at the White House on Friday.

Rutte on Saturday said that he told Zelenskyy that “he really had to respect what (US) President (Donald) Trump has done so far for Ukraine.”

Ukraine got Javelin antitank missiles from US in 2019

Rutte was referring to the first Trump administration's decision in 2019 to supply Ukraine with Javelin antitank missiles. Ukraine used these missiles against Russian tanks in the first wave of the 2022 invasion.

Rutte called the Friday meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy “unfortunate”. Rutte said he “knew as a fact that the American administration is extremely invested in making sure that Ukraine gets to a durable peace” with Russia.

Rutte said he expected European leaders, who were meeting in London on Sunday, to help secure a future peace deal by providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister

In another development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced the Ukrainian President and told him he had the nation's unwavering support a day after the blowout at the White House with Trump.

Zelenskyy on Saturday arrived to shouts of support from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St, where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London.

Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine - and themselves - if the US withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump's televised berating of Zelenskyy.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take,” he added.

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the UK for their support and friendship. Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after the meeting, the prime minister's office said.

(With AP inputs)

